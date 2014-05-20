PARIS May 20 French state-controlled nuclear
group Areva is not directly involved in negotiations
about the possible sale of the energy unit of Alstom
but would be ready to study any possibilities involving Alstom's
wind turbines unit, Areva CEO Luc Oursel told a parliament
committee.
"Concerning the wind activities, if any opportunities were
to arise in the future, and given Areva's ambitions in renewable
energy, we would be ready to examine any possibilities," Oursel
told a parliament hearing about nuclear energy.
He also said Areva hoped to continue to be working with
Alstom on steam turbines, as most of its customers use Alstom
turbines to connect to its EPR reactors.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Potter)