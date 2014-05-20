PARIS May 20 State-owned French nuclear power
engineering group Areva confirmed on Tuesday that it
would change its governance structure after pressure from its
main shareholders, the state and the French Atomic Energy
Commission.
The move creates a single board of directors, replacing a
two tier structure where an executive board is overseen by a
supervisory board.
"The objective of this reform is to provide better support
to the general management team, with a clear sharing of roles
and more collaboration between the board of directors and
general management," Areva Supervisory Board Chairman Pierre
Blayau said.
Blayau is set to become chairman of the board, while Luc
Oursel, currently head of the executive board, could become
chief executive, according to a report in Les Echos newspaper
last week.
French Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg said earlier this
month that the change would allow the state shareholders to
better control the firm and make important decisions on the
board, be it about the firm's uranium mining activities,
alliances, purchases or divestments.
The planned change in governance follows a scathingly
critical report by the top public auditor of Areva's management
under Areva Chief Executive Luc Oursel's predecessor Anne
Lauvergeon.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)