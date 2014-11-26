PARIS Nov 26 Debt-laden French nuclear group
Areva's supervisory board on Wednesday put interim
chairman and chief executive Philippe Knoche on a list of
members of an executive board under a proposed new governance
structure, clearing the way for his appointment as CEO next
month.
The name of former Peugeot chief executive Philippe Varin,
set to become chairman, was also on the list. Varin will also
join the existing board with immediate effect, the statement
said.
Varin's early arrival will allow the company, saddled with a
multibillion euro debt burden, costly delays at a project in
Finland and a lack of orders for new plants, to analyse the
company's situation and "develop the recovery measures that are
necessary today," the statement said.
Other proposed board members included Bernard Bigot,
outgoing head of the CEA, the French state nuclear agency,
Sophie Boissard, Claude Imauven and Pascale Sourisse.
Areva said Christian Masset and Denis Morin were also named
at the request of the French government.
Areva also said it would hold an extraordinary shareholders
meeting on Jan. 8 to vote on the new governance structure at the
87-percent state-owned group.
The French government, frustrated by its lack of control
over the loss-making firm, is replacing Areva's supervisory
board with an executive board, which will be chaired by Varin.
Last week Areva suspended its 2015 and 2016 financial
targets.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Andrew Callus)