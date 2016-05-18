* State aid rules could hamper recapitalisation

* Nerves around EDF deal after testing irregularities

* Going concern test in focus for first-half results

By Robert Smith

LONDON, May 18 (IFR) - The steady drumbeat of bad news at Areva has made its bonds a target for short-sellers, who believe the worsening situation will hamstring the French government's efforts to rescue the nuclear group.

Areva's debt has been on a steady downward path since losing its investment-grade rating in November 2014, as accumulating problems at the majority government-owned company saw S&P cut its rating a further notch in December, taking it to B+.

A recent slew of negative headlines, including revelations of falsified testing and an investigation into a former CEO, have piled further pressure on the company.

While Areva's B+ rating incorporates a three-notch uplift for state support, some investors believe the government might struggle to get around the EU's rules on state aid that were tightened up in 2014.

"After the bank bailouts, the philosophy changed on all that stuff - so you can't just look at how things were done in the '90s or 2000s," said one credit analyst at a hedge fund.

"The rules mention moral hazard and burden-sharing a lot, giving them the right to take pretty stringent measures in relation to anti-competitive bailouts."

These rules have already upended conventional wisdom in Europe's bank bond market, where the once unthinkable prospect of bail-in of senior debt has become a reality in situations such as Novo Banco.

The hedge fund credit analyst said that he has a short position on Areva's 800m 4.625% October 2017 bond, believing it will fall substantially from its low 90s cash price.

While a 975m 3.875% bond maturing in September 2016 is bid even higher at 98.25, Areva signed a 1.1bn bridge loan with banks in February that should assure its repayment.

One high-yield portfolio manager said that the "conventional wisdom" is to never bet against France's willingness to bail out strategically important industries.

"But this is reminiscent of GM and Chrysler, where people held the bonds saying 'Oh, there's no way the US government will let them go'," he said. "They were right, the US didn't let them go, but they also didn't let creditors off scot-free."

AGAINST THE CLOCK

The French state's solution for Areva's woes appears to satisfy state aid rules as it involves a third-party in EDF - albeit one also majority state-owned.

The company announced in January that the government would participate in a 5bn capital raise, while EDF agreed a 2.5bn valuation for its planned purchase of fuel and equipment manufacturing subsidiary Areva NP.

But the timetable is tight - with both the capital raise and Areva NP sale scheduled for the first quarter of 2017, around the same time the 1.1bn bridge loan matures in January.

And with the next French presidential election scheduled for April and May 2017, any delays could turn the issue into a political hot potato.

HSBC credit trading strategists said in a note to clients last week that recent revelations that there could be testing "irregularities" on 400 parts made at Creusot Forge "raise concerns about potential liabilities and could then complicate the Areva NP disposal".

EDF has already said it needs to be "completely immunised" against the costs and risks of the OL3 project, where delays have pushed Finland's TVO to seek 2.6bn of damages from an Areva-Siemens consortium.

The hedge fund analyst said he thought the latest revelations could "upset the delicately balanced financial choreography the company had set for 2017".

"They need an answer for how they will refinance the bridge loan in order to pass the going concern test to sign off their first-half results," he said, adding that Areva's management has previously indicated they could raise financing against a binding letter from EDF for the NP sale.

"But, after the revelations at Creusot Forge, I wouldn't bet on that binding letter being forthcoming before the results."

Areva has already had to delay one set of results this year due to the going concern test, needing an extra day to sign the bridge loan allowing it to publish its 2015 full-year results.

A spokesperson said that an update "regarding the going concern requirement as at June end" will be provided when Areva publishes the half-year figures.

"As regards to the sale of Areva NP and the launch of the capital increase, the implementation of these two operations are largely dissociated," the spokesperson said.

DEBT FOR EQUITY

A credit analyst at a UK asset manager said that the French state needs to think of "a better way to save the business".

"They need to do a debt for equity swap and they need to raise 3bn-5bn on top of that," he said. "People think the French wouldn't let distressed funds own a stake. But when it comes to nuclear, I think the government would prefer distressed investors owning 30% to a Chinese industrial owning 30%."

The Areva spokesperson said that its "objective has been and remains to reimburse its debt on time".

Several investors said a commonly held view is that France will not inflict pain on Areva bondholders, as it could damage EDF's ability to access capital markets.

But some now believe the scale of Areva's problems has outgrown the benefits EDF sees in offering support.

"EDF already has enough problems of their own - S&P just downgraded them and I'm sure they could do without another headache," said the analyst at the asset manager.

S&P downgraded EDF's senior debt one notch on Friday May 13, while slashing its hybrid bonds by two notches to a junk BB+.

"The idea that EDF will walk away is anathema to anyone who follows the company closely," said a second high-yield fund manager, however.

His fund has a "very small" speculative long position in Areva's 750m 3.125% 2023 bonds, which was bought when its cash price dropped to the mid-70s earlier this year. These notes hit an all-time low cash price of 70 on Monday

"Having said that, I wouldn't bet the house on that view, as if they step away you could be fighting for 10 cents [on the euro] in the French courts. It's a really ugly prospect." (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Helene Durand and Philip Wright)