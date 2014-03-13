PARIS, March 13 French nuclear group Areva said on Thursday that production had begun at Canadian uranium producer Cameco's Cigar Lake mine in Saskatchewan.

Cameco has had to delay the start of production at the high-grade uranium mine for work, but said last month it expected to bring the project into production in the first quarter.

Areva said the first uranium ore from the mine was leaving on Thursday for the French group's McClean Lake mill located about 70 kilometres (43 miles) away.