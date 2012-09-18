PARIS, Sept 18 Nuclear group Areva has received offers from five bidders for its U.S. radioactivity measurement unit Canberra, French daily Les Echos reported in its Tuesday edition.

The bidders include French investment fund Astorg and the UK's Montagu as well as three American industrial groups - Mirion Technologies, Thermo Fisher and Danaher - Les Echos said.

The company would expect the sale price to be around 300 million euros ($394.11 million), or roughly ten times the unit's gross operating income, the paper said.

Areva declined to comment.

The company is targeting at least 1.2 billion euros from asset sales in 2012 and 2013. In December, it announced the sale of its stake in mining and metals group Eramet for 776 million euros. ($1 = 0.7612 euros) (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)