PARIS, Sept 18 Nuclear group Areva
has received offers from five bidders for its U.S. radioactivity
measurement unit Canberra, French daily Les Echos reported in
its Tuesday edition.
The bidders include French investment fund Astorg and the
UK's Montagu as well as three American industrial groups -
Mirion Technologies, Thermo Fisher and Danaher - Les Echos said.
The company would expect the sale price to be around 300
million euros ($394.11 million), or roughly ten times the unit's
gross operating income, the paper said.
Areva declined to comment.
The company is targeting at least 1.2 billion euros from
asset sales in 2012 and 2013. In December, it announced the sale
of its stake in mining and metals group Eramet for 776
million euros.
($1 = 0.7612 euros)
