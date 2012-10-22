PARIS Oct 22 French nuclear group Areva
is in exclusive talks with French investment fund
Astorg to sell it its U.S. radioactivity measurement unit
Canberra, French daily Les Echos reported.
The paper, which cited sources close to the talks, said on
Monday the negotiations valued the business at 310-350 million
euros ($404-$456 million), or 10 times Canberra's recurring
operating profit.
It said an agreement could be reached within 4-5 weeks.
The sale is part of Areva's plan to offload non-strategic
assets.
Areva was not available to comment.
($1 = 0.7674 euro)
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Dan Lalor)