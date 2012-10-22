PARIS Oct 22 French nuclear group Areva has entered exclusive negotiations with French investment fund Astorg to sell its U.S.-based radioactivity measuring unit Canberra, sources close to the deal told Reuters on Monday.

The sources confirmed an earlier report by French daily Les Echos.

Astorg's offer values the Canberra unit at 310-350 million euros ($404-456 million), the sources said.

Astorg declined to comment on the matter.

This fits with Areva's plan to sell 1.2 billion euros in non-strategic assets by 2013, a target that the state-owned company set after the Fukushima disaster. ($1 = 0.7674 euros) (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Anthony Barker)