PARIS Dec 3 U.S. radiation detection and
protection group Mirion Technologies and investment funds Apax
Partners, 3i and Triton are in the running to bid for Canberra,
a unit of French nuclear group Areva, a source
familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.
The source also said French public investment bank Bpifrance
might take part in the operation for Areva's nuclear radiation
measurement unit Canberra, as it did in the sale of Verallia by
Saint-Gobain in October, when Bpifrance took a 10 percent stake
alongside the Apollo fund.
A spokesman for Areva said the firm expects bids for
Canberra to be made early next year, confirming a report in
newsletter L'Agefi, which said bids were expected around
mid-February.
The planned sale of Canberra is part of a 400 million euro
asset sale plan aimed at restoring Areva's balance sheet.
In June 2013, Areva's attempt to sell Canberra to private
equity firm Astorg Partners for an estimated 310-350 million
euros fell through.
In 2014, Canberra had turnover of about 180 million euros
and employed about 1,000 people worldwide, of which one quarter
are in France.
Charterhouse Capital Partners, LLP bought Mirion from
American Capital in April for $750 million.
