* Shrunken Areva will have 3.4 bln euro funding shortfall
* CEO says may need more to regain firm footing
* Economy minister wants strategy detail before paying up
* Nuclear fuel business offers greater stability
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, July 30 France's Areva will
need a multi-billion euro capital increase following four years
of losses and the sale of a big stake in its nuclear reactor
division to utility EDF, most of which will have to
come from the state.
CEO Philippe Knoche said the capital increase might have to
be more than the 3.4 billion euro ($3.7 billion) financing gap
Areva flagged in its 2015-17 finance plan on Thursday.
"The capital increase will also need to contribute to giving
the company the financial profile that allows it to finance
itself in the medium term," he told reporters at the
presentation of Areva's first-half earnings.
Areva set itself a mid-September deadline to come up with
the amount it will seek from its shareholders in 2016. France
owns 87 percent of Areva and the Kuwait Investment Authority
4.82 percent.
EDF is buying a majority stake in Areva's reactor business
in a deal which aims to keep Areva alive to service its existing
nuclear reactors and support France's nuclear industry.
Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron wants more detail from
Areva before he stumps up any money.
"We need to see precise industrial and financial plans
before we commit taxpayers' money," he told Le Monde on
Thursday. He also said Areva would keep a 15 to 25 percent stake
in the reactor business.
Areva said its 2015-17 financing needs added up to 7 billion
euros, made up of negative cash flow of 3.8 billion, 700 million
in interest, and debt repayments due of 2.5 billion.
Two billion euros will come from the sale of 75 percent of
its reactor construction and services business to state utility
EDF as announced on Thursday.
Other asset sales will raise another 400 million, and the
business expects to take in cash of 1.2 billion euros over the
period. This leaves a financing gap of 3.4 billion euros.
Areva also said it had established the basis of a deal to
supply, convert and enrich uranium for EDF and to recycle its
spent nuclear fuel until 2030.
EDF, its main customer, would account for more than a third
of the new Areva's annual turnover, which would be halved by the
divestment from last year's 8.3 billion euros.
The smaller Areva will become a uranium mining and nuclear
fuel group, with an order book of 32 billion euros, equivalent
to seven years of revenue.
It will compete with Canadian uranium miner Cameco,
Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom, Russia's Rosatom and its Uranium One
business and European uranium enrichment group Urenco.
($1 = 0.9126 euros)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus and
Jane Merriman)