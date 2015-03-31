PARIS, March 31 The head of Areva's
top shareholder, state-owned nuclear research group CEA, said on
Tuesday he backed greater cooperation between the company's
teams and those of French utility EDF, regardless of
whether the two forged equity ties in the future.
Francois Brottes, the head of the National Assembly's
Economic Affairs Committee, told Reuters separately on Tuesday
that decisions about the future of struggling nuclear power
group Areva could be announced "in the coming weeks".
Last week business daily Les Echos cited an unidentified
source close to EDF saying EDF was considering whether to take a
stake in assets belonging to Areva.
The Commissariat a l'Energie Atomique (CEA) holds a 54
percent stake in Areva, which makes up the bulk of the French
state's 87 percent shareholding in the company.
"There is a wish that on certain issues, including the
construction of nuclear reactors ... EDF and Areva work more
together. One must recommend closer ties between the teams," CEA
head Daniel Verwaerde said at a CEA news conference.
"Independently of issues of equity holdings ... the simple
fact that the teams work better together can only go in the
right direction," he added.
Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told Reuters this month the
French government had no plans to merge EDF and Areva, but that
the two state firms could forge an industrial alliance and that
EDF might consider a capital investment in Areva's reactor
business.
Areva is aiming to put together a plan by July that is set
to include partnerships and a capital increase.
(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Dominique Vidalon and
David Evans)