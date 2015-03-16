PARIS, March 16 French nuclear group Areva is exploring the possibility of allowing Chinese investors to inject capital into the group, financial daily Les Echos reported on Monday.

The loss-making state-controlled group could open talks with a Chinese sovereign wealth fund rather than with industrial companies, the paper said.

Areva declined to comment.

The paper also said that Areva's nuclear radiation measurement unit Canberra was on Areva's list of assets to sell. According to several sources British private equity group Charterhouse Capital Partners, which last year acquired Canberra competitor Mirion Technologies, was a potential buyer.

In 2012, private equity firm Astorg Partners dropped out of talks to buy Canberra.

Les Echos said that Areva's offshore wind business, which has been transferred to a joint venture with Spanish wind group Gamesa would be sold in the medium term.

The paper also reported that by the end of this month Areva expects a proposal from state-controlled utility EDF about a role for EDF in Areva's troubled Olkiluoto, Finland, nuclear project.

Areva, which posted a record 4.8 billion loss in 2014, has said that its restructuring plan would include "partnerships with an equity component". (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Leila Abboud)