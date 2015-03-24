PARIS, March 24 French state-controlled nuclear group Areva is considering drawing on syndicated credit lines worth over 2 billion euros ($2.19 billion) to bridge a shortage of cash, its Chief Executive Philippe Knoche told parliament on Tuesday.

Knoche said that Areva expects to have a negative net cash flow of 1.3 to 1.7 billion euros this year, which is more than the 1 billion euros in cash the company had at the end of 2014.

"We might have to decided to draw on syndicated credit lines of more than 2 billion euros with the banks in order to avoid ending up in a critical situation," Knoche said.

