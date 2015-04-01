PARIS, April 1 The French government is
considering the possibility that French power utility EDF
should take control of struggling state-controlled
group Areva's nuclear reactors business, Areva's
chief executive said on Wednesday.
The comment from Philippe Knoche to France's upper house of
parliament went beyond the prospect of EDF taking a stake in the
business, which has been mooted by Economy Minister Emmanuel
Macron.
Asked whether it was true that EDF could take a majority
stake, Knoche said: "There is the solution you describe, but
there are also others. He said the situation needed to be
further analysed in the context of "industrial and financial
constraints."
Both companies are state-controlled.
(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Andrew Callus;
Editing by Brian Love)