(Corrects day in second paragraph, Wednesday not Tuesday)
PARIS Feb 7 French nuclear group Areva
and power group EDF were expected to sign a
long-term contract this week for the supply of uranium, French
newspaper Les Echos reported on Tuesday without identifying its
sources.
The agreement could be signed on Wednesday at a meeting of
France's Nuclear Policy Council, headed by French President
Nicolas Sarkozy, the paper said, in a sign ties between the two
state-controlled groups are improving.
Les Echos did not have details of the duration of the
contract nor of how much uranium Areva would supply to EDF but
said the deal could also include joint investment in future
projects.
A cooperation agreement between Areva and EDF in July was
the first step in ending months of squabbling between the two
energy groups and came after the government replaced Areva
chief executive Anne Lauvergeon with Luc Oursel.
EDF chief executive Henri Proglio and Areva's Lauvergeon
fell out following the loss of a landmark project in Abu Dhabi
in December 2009.
In February 2011, the Nuclear Policy Council unveiled
measures to streamline the country's industry.
At Areva and EDF, which runs France's 58 nuclear reactors,
no one was immediately available to comment.
The council had asked Areva and EDF, its biggest client for
enriched uranium, to strike a long-term supply deal.
The groups, along with EDF rival GDF Suez, were also
asked to work together on the development of ATMEA, a
medium-ranged new-generation nuclear reactor, which industry
observers say is more fit to win deals abroad than the highly
powerful and costly EPR.
Areva is embroiled in controversy over the disastrous mining
acquisition of UraMin's southern African mines in 2007 and Anne
Lauvergeon's role in the acquisition.
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Dan Lalor)