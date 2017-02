PARIS, Sept 13 French nuclear reactor maker Areva will sell 1 billion euros ($1.37 billion) in steam generators to utility Electricite de France , according to French daily Le Figaro.

The order for 32 generators will be signed at an EDF board meeting on Sept. 28, the newspaper said in a pre-released story from its Wednesday edition that was not attributed to sources.

($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by John Irish)