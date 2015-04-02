PARIS, April 2 French nuclear group Areva and power group EDF will present concrete proposals in the coming weeks about possible tie-ups following a request for closer cooperation by the government, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said.

"There are industrial options, there are options involving stakes, including tie-ups," he told BFM Business on Thursday.

"They are looking at them. It doesn't concern all of Areva ... it only concerns the reactor part. In the coming weeks, we will have concrete proposals which form part of Areva's recovery."

The head of state-owned Areva said on Wednesday that the government was considering the possibility that EDF take control of Areva's nuclear reactors business.

