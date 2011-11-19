FRANKFURT Nov 19 French nuclear group
Areva will be cutting 1,300 jobs in Germany in reaction to the
German government's decision to shut all nuclear reactors by
2022, a German magazine said on Saturday.
Areva will anounce details of its plan on December 13, Der
Spiegel said, without citing its sources.
It said a spokesman for Areva declined comment to Der
Spiegel.
French newspaper le Figaro reported last month that Areva
would cut 3,000-4,000 jobs as part of a strategic review the
French nuclear group has concluded after the Fukushima distaster
in Japan hit worldwide nuclear projects.
Der Spiegel said Areva was planning to cut more than 20
percent of the estimated 5,700 positions in its German
headquarters in Erlangen as well as other facilities.
It added that two of its plants would also be completely
shut down.
