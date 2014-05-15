(Refiled to remove extraneous text characters in headline)
PARIS May 15 State-owned French nuclear power
engineering group Areva is to get a new board of
directors and a chief executive, replacing the current
supervisory board and executive management committee to give the
government more say in the firm.
Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg told the French Senate
that Areva's two principal shareholders, the state nuclear
institute CEA and the government itself, had sent a letter to
Areva two weeks ago asking it to set up a board of directors.
He said this would allow the state shareholders to better
control the firm and to make important decisions on the board,
be it about the firm's uranium mining activities, alliances,
purchases or divestments.
"It is an important issue, as we have experienced a number
of frustrating instances where the supervisory board was not
able to intervene in strategic decisions," Montebourg said.
Montebourg said nothing about the position of Areva chief
Luc Oursel, but financial daily Les Echos said he would remain
as the company's top manager.
The paper said Areva's executive committee, headed by
Oursel, and its supervisory board, headed by Pierre Blayau,
would be replaced by a structure with a chief executive officer
- Oursel - and a board of which Blayau would become chairman.
The planned change in governance follows a scathingly
critical report by the top public auditor of Areva's management
under Oursel's predecessor Anne Lauvergeon.
The report said the executive committee alone had decided on
the contract to build a nuclear reactor in Olkiluoto, Finland,
where delays and cost overruns have resulted in a a 3
billion-euro loss.
It also said that insufficient oversight and even
"dissimulation" were among the reasons for Areva's ill-fated
2007 acquisition of uranium mine UraMin, on which it later to
wrote down 1.9 billion euros.
The report said a board of directors would enable the
representatives of the French state to decide on major contracts
and to approve its accounts.
Lauvergeon has denied all wrongdoing.
The Commissariat a l'Energie Atomique (CEA) and the French
state own 61.52 and 21.68 percent of Areva respectively, Thomson
Reuters data show. State-backed Caisse des depots owns another
3.32 percent, giving overall state ownership of 86.52 percent.
Utility group EDF, itself 84 percent government
owned, owns a further 2.24 percent of Areva, and the Kuwait
Investment Authority owns 4.82 percent.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Geert de Clercq; Editing by
Andrew Callus and Greg Mahlich)