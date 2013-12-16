PARIS Dec 16 Areva is in talks with
the French government to release some funds set aside for
dismantling its nuclear installations in France to help the
company finance a new British nuclear reactor, a newspaper
reported.
Britain signed a deal with France's state-owned utility EDF
in October to build a 16-billion pound nuclear power
plant at Hinkley Point in southwest Britain, the first new plant
in Europe since the Fukushima disaster.
State-owned Areva is taking a 10 percent stake in the
consortium that will build the facility, which also includes
EDF's Chinese partners China General Nuclear Corporation (CGN)
and China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).
Areva wants to ensure the British nuclear project will not
impact its debt, which is rated BBB- by Standard and Poors, one
notch above "junk" territory. Its debt-to-equity ratio stood at
1.15 at the end of June, according to Thomson Reuters data.
It will need 500 million pounds to finance its share of
Hinkley Point, according to one source quoted by the newspaper.
"Talks have started," Areva's Chief Financial Officer Pierre
Aubouin told French newspaper Les Echos. "If we obtained this
authorisation, this would neutralise the impact on our debt."
A spokesman for Areva had no immediate comment on the
matter.
A 2012 French parliamentary report showed it could cost
Areva up to 7.1 billion euros to dismantle its nuclear
installations, which include the La Hague nuclear fuel
reprocessing plant and Eurodif, a uranium enrichment factory.
The funds Areva has put aside for winding up the sites are
tied up in bonds and shares and are ringfenced by government
decree. Les Echos said the government can authorise exemptions
to release some of the funds.