AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 7 French nuclear
group Areva will make a joint bid with China Guangdong Nuclear
Power Corporation Holding (CGNPC) for the UK's 6-gigawatt
Horizon project, its chief executive Luc Oursel said on
Saturday.
"We will participate in the British government's plan to
make this project a reality, and we will probably do it with
Chinese power companies and other players," Oursel said on the
sidelines of a conference in Aix-en-Provence, southern France.
"Probably by the end of the year, the sellers will make
public their choice for the team that will take over the
project," Oursel told reporters.
Reuters reported on June 18 that Westinghouse
teamed up with SNPTC to make a bid, while Areva picked China
Guangdong to put forward a bid.
The Horizon nuclear project is one of the UK's biggest
nuclear projects and was put up for sale in March by German
utilities RWE and E.ON, who have come under pressure from
Germany's decision to phase out all nuclear power in the
aftermath of the Fukushima accident.
Horizon, a Gloucester-based joint venture, owns two nuclear
sites, at Oldbury near Bristol and Wylfa on Anglesey, where it
plans to build 6 gigawatts of nuclear capacity with an
investment of 15 billion pounds ($24 billion).
(Reporting by Michel Rose and Gilles Guillaume)