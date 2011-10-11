PARIS Oct 11 French nuclear group Areva is facing new provisions to reflect low returns from uranium mines in Africa, falling market prices and extra costs linked to its new-generation reactor contract in Finland, La Tribune reports on Tuesday.

A report on the state-controlled group is due to be unveiled on Tuesday by socialist deputy Marc Goua who told the newspaper: "Relatively important provisions will certainly have to be made on the mines but also to reflect the drop in prices and lower volumes than expected."

Goua added that Areva probably needed to take more provisions on its contract in Finland on top the 2.6 billion euros ($3.55 billion) already booked.

The paper quoted Goua saying Areva's acquisition of three uranium mines in Africa for $2.5 billion four years ago proved "expensive" as they yield little.

Areva could not be immediately reached for a comment.

($1 = 0.732 Euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Elena Berton)