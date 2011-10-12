PARIS Oct 12 French nuclear reactor maker Areva is reassessing its business in Germany after the country decided to exit nuclear power in the wake of Japan's Fukushima disaster, chief executive Luc Oursel told Handelsblatt newspaper.

Areva plans to take a preliminary decision on its future in Germany in December when Oursel was expected to present a new strategy for the company, although it will still keep a presence in the country, the paper said.

"We could conclude that we will discontinue certain activities," the paper quoted Oursel as saying.

Areva employs 6,000 staff at eight sites in Germany and generates 1.3 billion euros ($1.8 billion) turnover there, the paper said.

Oursel would not rule out job cuts in Germany, Handelsblatt reported. "What is clear, however, is that Areva will stay in Germany," the CEO said. "The nuclear energy exit also offers us chances."

Oursel cited the group's presence in renewable energy, adding Areva was also considering setting up a global centre in Germany for dismantling nuclear reactors.

Germany decided earlier this year to phase out nuclear energy by 2022 and increase the amount of renewable energy it produces. ($1 = 0.733 euro) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dan Lalor)