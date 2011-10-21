PARIS Oct 21 Unions at Areva Areva
fear up to 4,000 staff, or 10 percent, will lose their jobs in a
strategic review of the French nuclear reactor to be presented
by CEO Luc Oursel in mid-December, Le Figaro newspaper said
without citing sources.
Earlier this month, Areva said it was reviewing its
investments, and may postpone some, after the Fukushima nuclear
disaster in March impacted decisions on nuclear investments
worldwide.
Asked for comment by the paper, Areva said the numbers
circulating had not been finalised and that many scenarios were
still on the table.
Areva has hired Boston Consulting Group for a review, and
may make up to 30 percent cost cuts across the board to deal
with this difficult period.
Areva could not be immediately reached by Reuters for
further comments.
