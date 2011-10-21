PARIS Oct 21 Unions at Areva Areva fear up to 4,000 staff, or 10 percent, will lose their jobs in a strategic review of the French nuclear reactor to be presented by CEO Luc Oursel in mid-December, Le Figaro newspaper said without citing sources.

Earlier this month, Areva said it was reviewing its investments, and may postpone some, after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in March impacted decisions on nuclear investments worldwide.

Asked for comment by the paper, Areva said the numbers circulating had not been finalised and that many scenarios were still on the table.

Areva has hired Boston Consulting Group for a review, and may make up to 30 percent cost cuts across the board to deal with this difficult period.

