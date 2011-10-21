* Areva could axe 3,000-4,000 - French newspaper

PARIS, Oct 21 Labour unions fear up to 4,000 job cuts at Areva as part of a strategic review the French nuclear group has conducted after the Fukushima disaster in Japan hit worldwide nuclear projects, a French newspaper reported on Friday.

Le Figaro newspaper said numbers had not been finalised and that many scenarios were still on the table. Areva employs 48,000 people, including 30,000 in France.

A source close to Areva dismissed Le Figaro's number as "pure speculation", saying no decision had been taken.

"These figures are groundless given that group's strategic review is under way," the source said, asking not to be named.

Chief Executive Luc Oursel, who took over in June, has said he would unveil a five-year strategy plan in December.

This month, Areva said it was reviewing investments and may postpone some, after the Fukushima crisis in March hit global nuclear investment decisions and prompted Switzerland and Germany to phase out atomic-based power production.

Areva -- which employs 50,000 worldwide, including 30,000 in France -- announced last month the temporary shutdown of two uranium conversion plants in France.

A trade union source told Reuters that Areva, which holds a supervisory board meeting on Friday, will meet representatives of its European trade unions on October 26-27 and that Oursel would attend.

French newspaper Les Echos reported on Friday that Ulrich Graber, head of Areva's German business, had resigned following disagreements over strategy, suggesting part of the job cuts could take place in Germany, where Areva employs 5,700.

Les Echos also cited projects in Belgium for job cuts.

Areva has hired Boston Consulting Group for its review and is mulling cost cuts of up to 30 percent as it attempts to adapt to the industry's new environment, according to Le Figaro.

Analysts have estimated the Fukushima crisis may have shrunk the global nuclear market by 30 percent.

Shares in Areva, which is 87-percent owned by the French state, were down 0.5 percent at 22.12 euros by 0955 GMT. (Reporting By Leila Abboud and Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Dominique Vidalon and Marie Maitre; Editing by Mike Nesbit)