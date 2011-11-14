PARIS Nov 14 French nuclear reactor
builder Areva should achieve a double-digit operating
margin by 2015 -- at the latest -- French finance minister
Francois Baroin wrote in a letter in August to the
state-controlled group.
Areva is expected to lay out a new strategy and financial
goals on Dec. 13 after the nuclear disaster in Japan led it to
drop its previous targets in May and it posted lower first-half
profits as some power suppliers cancelled orders.
The letter, obtained by French internet news publication
Owni, was dated Aug. 8 and addressed to Areva Chairman
Jean-Cyril Spinetta.
"The board of directors should endeavour to meet its
objectives for 2012 and to have an operating margin of two
figures as soon as possible, and in any case by 2015 at the
latest," Baroin wrote in the letter.
That would be a substantial jump from Areva's first-half
operating margin of 1.6 percent.
The nuclear disaster in Fukushima in March has led some
European governments like Germany, Belgium and Switzerland to
cut back or abandon their dependence on nuclear energy.
Founded in 2001, Areva is 90-percent held by the French
state.
"This letter dates several months back," an Areva
spokeswoman said. "It is part of normal exchanges between the
state, which owns 87 percent of Areva and its supervisory board
chairman."
At the French finance ministry no one was immediately
available to comment.
Days before the Fukushima disaster, Anne Lauvergeon in June,
who headed the group before she was ousted, forecast for 2012
revenues of 12 billion euros, a double-digit operating margin
and significantly positive free operating cash flow.
Areva is the world's largest builder of nuclear reactors and
represents a bid by France to capitalize on its atomic energy
expertise by selling it abroad. Europe's second-largest economy
gets some 80 percent of its power needs from its 58 reactors.
