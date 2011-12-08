* Write-downs of as much as 1.5 bln eur seen

* Oursel hands tied by French state as shareholder

* Areva could be best-placed in nuclear energy chain

By Caroline Jacobs and Benjamin Mallet

PARIS, Dec 8 Areva is expected to take action to tackle sliding profits that could include asset write-offs of more than 1 billion euros when the French state-owned nuclear reactor group unveils a new strategy next Tuesday.

Luc Oursel, in his first major meeting with investors as Areva's new chief executive, will lay out how he will reshape the group after several governments have abandoned or reviewed their plans for nuclear energy in the wake of Japan's Fukushima disaster.

Prior to Fukushima, Areva's performance was already plagued by the delay of its Olkiluoto nuclear project in Finland and disappointing results from the uranium mines, formerly known as Uramin, it bought in Africa in 2007.

It made an operating loss in 2010 due to delays on the new-generation EPR reactor in Finland, which has led to a provision of 2.6 billion euros.

Analysts expect Areva will have to make extra provisions this year - estimated to be as high as 1.5 billion euros ($2.01 billion)- on some of its businesses to tidy up its accounts.

"The new business plan will require assets to be written off: mines with delayed production schedules, capitalised R&D, some industrial assets," Cheuvreux analyst Alfred Glaser wrote in a note. He sees write-downs of 1 billion to 1.5 billion euros.

Oursel's predecessor Anne Lauvergeon, known as "Atomic Anne" was ousted earlier this year. One of France's best known executives, Lauvergeon had built Areva into a one-stop-shop, providing services in the entire nuclear business chain from the mining of uranium to doing away with the waste.

Oursel has said that Areva's management was working on improving the company's profitability and the balance between its investments and the cash flow to be generated from them.

"Out of the 10 billion euros invested by the company these past (three) years, the company has generated cash to finance only 4 billion. The rest was made through borrowing, a rights issue and the sale of assets," Oursel said in October.

"The key change will likely be that management will focus more on profitability, whereas the old management was much more focused on growth," said Jefferies analyst Alex Barnett.

"That's a big departure and could be very well received by the market, because results have been fairly bad for a while."

Areva shares have dropped 42.6 percent this year but have been little changed over the past three months.

BALANCING ACT

Oursel has said Areva would sell its 27 percent stake in French nickel group Eramet if the state agreed. For the mining business, he preferred an industrial partner.

But Oursel may not have a free rein to cut costs at the state-owned group before the 2012 presidential elections.

While the government in August urged Areva to boost its operating profit margin, it last month called upon the company to deny an unsourced media report saying that the strategy change would cost jobs in France.

"He has to walk that tight rope," Jefferies' Barnett said. "It sounds like there's some disagreement in terms of how deep he needs to cut. He probably wants to cut deeper."

Underlining the resistance Oursel faces, demonstrators protested outside Areva's Paris headquarters on Wednesday ahead of next week's meeting.

France is the world's most nuclear-dependent country and the fate of the industry has become part of the presidential debate. Socialist candidate Francois Hollande has said that if he were elected, 24 out of 58 nuclear reactors would be closed by 2025.

Since the radiation leaks at the Fukushima plant in March, Switzerland, Italy and Germany have turned their backs on nuclear energy. Areva has 5,700 staff in Germany.

But Britain, Poland, the Czech Republic and South Africa have said they would go ahead with the construction of new plants. Oursel has said Areva was actively negotiating possible deals in China, India and Britain.

High oil prices, the need to produce cleaner energy and surging energy demand from emerging countries mean nuclear will remain part of the world's energy mix.

"Areva is the best placed on the nuclear energy chain," Natixis analyst Philippe Ourpatian wrote in a research note.

He expects Areva to benefit from the stress tests conducted at nuclear power plants worldwide, extra investments in safety measures at plants will required to make, as well as work linked to the decommissioning of eight nuclear power plants in Germany, and possibly orders for new third generation plus reactors.

($1 = 0.7472 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan and Jane Merriman)