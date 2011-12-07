PARIS Dec 7 French nuclear reactor maker Areva
(AREVA.PA) could announce a one-time charge of around 1 billion
euros ($1.34 billion) linked mainly to asset write-downs when
new Chief Executive Luc Oursel unveils a fresh strategy early
next week, French newspaper Les Echos reported.
The charge will lead to a net full-year loss for the first
time since 2001, the newspaper reported in a preview of its
Thursday edition, without citing its sources.
A spokeswoman for Areva declined to comment on the
article.
Areva is expected to lay out a new strategy and financial
goals on Tuesday after the nuclear disaster in Japan led it to
drop its previous targets in May and it posted lower first-half
profits as some power suppliers cancelled orders.
Les Echos added that the charge was a way for Oursel to
draw a line under the tenure of his predecessor, Anne
Lauvergeon.
($1 = 0.7468 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Chang)