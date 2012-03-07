* No fraud detected, no recommendations
* Sense of urgency led to imprudent moves
By Caroline Jacobs and Muriel Boselli
PARIS, March 7 French nuclear group Areva
mishandled the $2.5 billion acquisition of Canadian
start-up mining company UraMin in 2007, the outcome of a
parliamentary probe said, sharing the conclusion of an earlier
internal company inquiry.
The parliamentary report's authors, like Areva's internal
investigation, did not uncover any fraud, as some had feared,
and did not make recommendations for how Areva could prevent the
same mistakes from happening again.
The report is the last of three on the botched takeover of
UraMin's three southern African mines which state-controlled
Areva has written down almost entirely in its accounts because
it is unclear when they could start producing uranium.
UraMin is: "A file that has shown, from the beginning until
the end, some malfunctioning in the company's governance and its
decisional process," Marc Goua, Socialist Party parliamentarian
and Camille de Rocca Serra, parliamentarian for the ruling
conservative UMP, wrote in the report published on Wednesday.
UraMin is at the centre of a dispute between ousted chief
executive Anne Lauvergeon, known as "Atomic Anne", who oversaw
the UraMin acquisition, and Areva, which has withheld
Lauvergeon's 1.5 million euro severance pay.
The unusual circumstances under which Areva bought UraMin -
booming demand for nuclear energy, the need to secure the supply
of uranium and sector consolidation pushing up uranium prices to
a record high - fueled a sense of urgency.
"It is striking to notice to what extent the documents
forwarded to the social bodies (such as the Government
Shareholding Agency) insist on the 'last chance' nature that
this purchase represented," the report said.
The Government Shareholding Agency APE acts as a shareholder
for the state and clears investments and takeovers.
The sense of urgency may have led Areva to give a more
optimistic view of the takeover in its presentation to the APE
than in its internal version and not to involve state-owned
mining body BRGM in conducting its own geological analysis of
the mines next to an existing study by mining consultant SRK.
The authors of the report "noticed gaps between the two
presentations with the suppression of some information or some
reserved commentaries, whereas positive points were kept
entirely and even highlighted".
EDF
Lauvergeon built Areva, the world's biggest maker of nuclear
reactors, into a one-stop-shop for nuclear energy with
businesses from mining to dealing with nuclear waste.
Areva had asked EDF, the world's biggest producer of nuclear
energy, to take part in buying UraMin but EDF refused after a
report it commissioned from Goldman Sachs showed the risks were
too high and the mining projects did not justify the price.
The authors of the report said they were "surprised" that
state-controlled EDF had pulled out without giving the state all
of its reasons for its decision. EDF could have alerted the APE
about the potential risk UraMin presented by handing it the
Goldman Sachs report.
When asked by the authors why the French utility had not
forwarded the Goldman Sachs report to the APE, EDF replied: "EDF
gave its opinion and decision to Areva and had no right to give
it to anyone else. EDF was not requested to give its opinion by
anyone on this issue."
Lauvergeon was ousted in June after the loss of a key
project in Abu Dhabi in 2009 that led to public spats between
her and Henri Proglio, head of French utility EDF.
Since new CEO Luc Oursel took over he has set out to improve
ties with EDF, which is Areva's main client. The two last month
agreed a long-term uranium supply deal and EDF will take a stake
in uranium production from Areva's Imouraren mine in Niger.
The parliamentary report did not discuss two private
investigation reports, commissioned by Areva's security
services, that emerged last year. One report unveiled spying on
Lauvergeon's husband and another suggested UraMin had been a
fraud. No proof of this has been found.
The French industry ministry will not publish the findings
of the UraMin enquiry it concluded last month, a spokesman said.
(Additional reporting by Marion Douet; Editing by Mark Potter)