PARIS Dec 21 French prosecutors are probing allegations of spying by private investigators looking into the business affairs of the former chief executive of nuclear group Areva and her husband, judicial sources said on Wednesday.

Anne Lauvergeon filed a legal complaint after she discovered a confidential report by private investigators on her husband's business activities, her lawyer Jean-Pierre Versini-Campinchi told Reuters.

The alleged spying on Lauvergeon and her husband took place in 2011, French satirical newspaper Le Canard Enchaine reported on Tuesday, adding it was unclear at this stage who had commissioned or paid for the report.

"Areva has had no knowledge of such a report and has no further comment to make," a spokeswoman said, without elaborating.

Le Canard Enchaine said the investigation focused on whether Lauvergeon's husband Olivier Fric had "illegally benefited" from Areva's 2007 acquisition of Canadian uranium miner UraMin.

The newspaper said details of trips Fric had made to Switzerland and a list of telephone numbers he frequently used were provided in a 43-page document, dated from Sept 26, labeled "strictly confidential."

The report concluded there was no evidence that Fric, a business consultant had benefited from the deal, the paper said.

Lauvergeon was replaced at the helm of state-owned Areva in June after coming under fire for cost overruns at a project in Finland, the loss of a huge deal in Abu Dhabi, and a public spat with Henri Proglio, the head of state utility EDF.

Since her replacement after 10 years at the helm of the nuclear reactor builder, Areva's $2.5 billion acquisition of UraMin has also come under scrutiny.

Lauvergeon, dubbed "Atomic Anne" or "Madame Mon" by French media for her feisty personality, was a polarising presence during her tenure at Areva who drew fierce criticism from some quarters as well as admiration from others.

Plunging uranium prices and mines in Africa that have so far failed to meet expectations have slashed the value of UraMin, leading Areva's new management to announce last week a provision of 1.5 billion euros.

Areva also said last week that a new committee would present its findings next year about how the acquisition came about. (Reporting By Gerard Bon and Marie Maitre; Editing by Christian Plumb and Elaine Hardcastle)