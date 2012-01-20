PARIS Jan 20 A probe into Areva's $2.5 billion acquisition of uranium miner UraMin was not politically driven, the head of mining at the French state-owned nuclear company told Le Figaro on Friday.

Sebastien de Montessus also said there was no conspiracy against the former chief executive Anne Lauvergeon, who was ousted in June and has sued Areva over a report that questioned whether her husband had illegally profited from the takeover.

De Montessus told the daily rumours of a potential fraud involving employees had spurred the company to commission two separate inquiries in 2010 and 2011, adding he had commissioned the 2011 probe.

The conditions under which the Canada-listed miner was bought in 2007, as the nuclear industry was undergoing a global renaissance, have been questioned since Areva's new management wrote down nearly the entire value of UraMin in December.

"It is a failed deal, a financial catastrophe that will have cost (Areva) 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion)and which doubles as an industrial failure," de Montessus said.

Three separate official investigations are under way - by Areva, the French energy ministry and parliament -- to examine the circumstances of the purchase and determine what went wrong. But there is no judicial investigation. ($1 = 0.7757 euro) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Dan Lalor)