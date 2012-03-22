PARIS, March 22 Former Areva chief
executive Anne Lauvergeon could soon receive her severance pay
after months of waiting following authorisation of a 1.5 million
euro ($1.98 million) cheque by the French finance minister, a
person familiar with the situation told Reuters.
Le Figaro, without citing sources, said on Thursday that
Francois Baroin had cleared the payment, withheld when the
state-controlled nuclear group sought to investigate a botched
takeover of mining company UraMin in 2007, when Lauvergeon
headed Areva.
"The minister has given the green light," the person told
Reuters.
Neither the finance ministry nor a spokeswoman for
Lauvergeon was immediately available to comment. Areva had no
comment.
Last month a court ordered Areva to make the first move to
give Lauvergeon, ousted last June after 10 years at the helm,
access to her severance pay. Areva wanted Baroin to act first.
The $2.5 billion takeover of UraMin's three southern African
mines led to a hefty writedown, sparking tensions between
Lauvergeon and Areva, two private investigations into the deal
and allegations of spying on her spouse.
An internal enquiry and a parliamentary probe concluded that
Areva mismanaged the acquisition but found no proof of a scam.
The UraMin affair led to the resignation of Areva's head of
mining Sebastien de Montessus who commissioned at least one of
two private investigations into the deal.
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs and Benjamin Mallet)