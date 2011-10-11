* On top of 2.6 bln euros provision booked in 2010

* Areva declines to confirm or deny the report (Adds details, recasts with parliamentary report)

PARIS Oct 11 Areva (AREVA.PA) faces new provisions to reflect extra costs linked to the Olkiluoto 3 (OL3) reactor that the French state-owned group is building in Finland, according to a French parliamentary report.

The report, unveiled on Tuesday by socialist deputy Marc Goua to the National Assembly's Finance Commission, said Areva had booked a provision of 2.6 billion euros ($3.5 bln) in 2010 tied to delays on the new-generation EPR reactor and that "there were no indications that it would be the last."

"Areva has taken commitments on the plant delivery, but also to some extent on the future production of the plant ... Areva's exposure to the Finnish dossier is thus certainly greater than what parliament has been told," the report said.

A copy of the report was obtained by Reuters.

A spokesman for Areva would neither confirm nor deny the comments made by the deputy.

"If we have to book provisions, we will do it, as we always did," the spokesman said.

Earlier on Tuesday the French daily La Tribune said Areva was facing new provisions to reflect low returns from uranium mines in Africa, falling market prices, and extra costs linked to the Finnish reactor.

The newspaper quoted Goua as saying Areva's acquisition of three uranium mines in Africa for $2.5 billion four years ago had proved "expensive" as they yield little. He noted that uranium reserves had been "grossly overestimated" at the time of the acquisition. ($1 = 0.732 Euros) (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Elena Berton and John Wallace)