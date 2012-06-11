PARIS, June 11 Areva has closed the
sale of its 27.94 percent stake in the Millennium mining project
to Cameco corporation for about 115 million euros
($143.37 million), the French state-controlled nuclear group
said in a statement on Monday.
The stake sale to Cameco, which will subsequently own a
stake of nearly 70 percent in the Millennium project, will help
cut Areva's net debt and finance its strategic and safety
investment programme.
Areva said it would, however, benefit from royalties if new
uranium resources were to be discovered for the mine, which is
located north of the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.
($1 = 0.8021 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Christian Plumb)