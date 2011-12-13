PARIS Dec 13 Areva plans to limit its dividend payout to 25 percent of net profit for the next two years, the French nuclear reactor maker said as it unveiled a fresh strategy under new Chief Executive Luc Oursel on Tuesday.

The company is also looking at reducing the number of sites it has in the United States, Areva said in a statement.

Areva added that it hoped to win 35 percent of the available market for safety work following Japan's Fukushima disaster. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)