European shares end the week higher on positive earnings and U.S. jobs growth
* Well-received earning updates lift Beazley, Hexpol, Skanska
PARIS, April 26 Areva, the world's biggest maker of nuclear reactors, posted a 2.4 percent rise in first-quarter revenues thanks to growth in its mining business and the services it provides to run nuclear reactors.
Revenues reached 2.03 billion euros ($2.68 billion) in the quarter and were up 1.3 percent on a like-for-like basis compared to the same period a year ago, the French state-controlled company said in a statement on Thursday.
Areva's order backlog grew 3.7 percent to 45.1 billion euros at the end of March against last year's first quarter, when Japan's nuclear disaster began put a damper on booming demand for nuclear energy. The backlog slipped 1 percent from the end of December. ($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs)
TORONTO, Feb 3 Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest public-listed copper miner, said on Friday it will need to cut staff and development spending in Indonesia if the government there continues to delay export approval of its copper concentrates.
* Region was hit by drought last year, now invasive pest (Updates with South African confirmation)