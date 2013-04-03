PARIS, April 3 French nuclear reactor maker
Areva said it had agreed to sell its nuclear
radiation measurement unit, Canberra, to private equity group
Astorg Partners for an undisclosed amount.
The transaction is part of Areva's ongoing asset disposal
plan aimed at reducing debt to allow it to invest elsewhere. It
is expected to close in the first half of the year.
"The conclusion of this sale will allow the group to greatly
exceed the floor target of 1.2 billion euros ($1.54 billion) for
assets disposal over the 20122013 period," said Areva in a
statement.
Connecticut-based Canberra generated sales of around 250
millions euros last year and employs 1,050 people.
Sources close to the deal negotiations told Reuters in
October that Astorg's offer valued Canberra at 310-350 million
euros.
($1 = 0.7789 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)