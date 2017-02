PARIS Nov 23 French state-owned nuclear reactor maker Areva could cut jobs abroad, French Industry Minister Eric Besson told RMC radio on Wednesday.

Besson reiterated that there would be no job cuts at the group in France.

Asked whether there could be job cuts outside France, he said: "Abroad, it's possible ... the question for Areva is Germany." (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by John Irish)