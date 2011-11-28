PARIS Nov 28 French nuclear reactor maker Areva is in very advanced talks on two wind power contracts in Germany, a spokeswoman for the group said on Monday.

Les Echos newspaper reported earlier that Areva had won contracts for 120 wind turbines with a potential value of 1.2 billion euros ($1.59 billion) in Germany.

"Areva confirms it is in very advanced negotiations on two wind power contracts in Germany," the Areva spokeswoman said, adding that the purchaser had yet to finalise financing for the deal. ($1 = 0.7536 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan)