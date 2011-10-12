PARIS Oct 12 Areva Chief Executive Luc Oursel on Wednesday told a parliamentary hearing that the state-controlled nuclear group may review and postpone some investments after the Japan's Fukushima disaster impacted decisions on nuclear investments worldwide.

Oursel said Areva would give more details on its investments in December when the company will unveil a 5-year strategy factoring in the impact of Fukushima. (Reporting By Marie Maitre)