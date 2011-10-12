* Areva may postpone some investment plans

PARIS, Oct 12 Areva is reviewing its investments, and may postpone some, after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in March impacted decisions on nuclear investments worldwide, the head of the French nuclear reactor maker told a parliamentary hearing.

"In an uncertain environment, with a market that will develop at a slower pace than what we had anticipated, we are led to review a number of our investment plans," Chief Executive Luc Oursel said on Wednesday.

"We go through these investment plans one by one and it is possible that we may decide to delay some of them or spread them over a longer period to limit risks and improve our financial situation," said Oursel.

The comments sounded a rare note of caution from a representative of the French nuclear industry as France, the world's most nuclear-dependent country, has repeatedly said Fukushima had not dented global interest in atomic-based energy production.

The nuclear industry is a key driver of jobs and exports for France, and analysts say the Fukushima disaster may have shrunk the global nuclear market by as much as 30 percent.

Since the radiation leaks in March, countries such as Germany, Switzerland and Italy have shelved nuclear plans but others such as Britain, Poland, the Czech Republic or South Africa said they would go ahead with the construction of new plants.

But Oursel said appetite for new atomic projects was still there, adding Areva was actively negotiating possible deals in countries such as China, India and Britain.

Oursel gave no details on the investments Areva could postpone, saying the company would announce this when it unveils its new five-year strategy plan in December.

Oursel, who took Areva's reins in June, said his priorities as chief executive were to ensure the completion of ongoing projects -- two of which are nearly four years behind schedule in Finland and France -- and mending the company's relationship with nuclear power operator EDF .

The relationship between the two state-controlled companies was weakened by public disputes over strategy between EDF head Henri Proglio and Oursel's predecessor Anne Lauvergeon.

Oursel also said Areva's management was working on improving the company's profitability.

"Out of the 10 billion euros invested by the company these past (three) years, the company has generated cash to finance only 4 billion. The rest was made through borrowing, a rights issue and the sale of assets," Oursel said.

"We need to find a better balance between the development of our investments and our capacity to generate cash." (Reporting By Marie Maitre; Editing by Mike Nesbit)