PARIS Feb 29 A Paris court on Wednesday dismissed a request from former Areva head Anne Lauvergeon to name an expert to examine the circumstances under which the French nuclear group had ordered a probe into the controversial takeover of Canadian miner UraMin.

UraMin is at the centre of a dispute between the ousted chief executive and the state-owned group, which has withheld Lauvergeon's 1.5 million euro ($2.01 million) severance pay and written down most of the value of the $2.5 billion takeover it made in 2007.

The report in March 2010 by Marc Eichinger, owner of small French intelligence company Assistance Petroleum International Capital (APIC), suggested the takeover may have been a scam.

The report emerged last year when Lauvergeon, known as Atomic Anne, discovered another confidential report, written in 2011 by Alp Services, revealing her spouse had been spied upon to see if he had "illegally benefited" from the acquisition.

No proof of fraud has been found. Lauvergeon filed a legal complaint last year after she found the Alp Services report.

Areva welcomed the court's decision.

"The tribunal acknowledges that Mrs Lauvergeon had no legitimate motive to take this to the court. The APIC study was not aimed against Mrs Lauvergeon, it was to verify whether the group's interests were harmed or not," an Areva spokeswoman said.

Areva's internal investigation into the UraMin acquisition was critical of the way it was bought and urged changes to Areva's corporate governance. UraMin's three southern African mines have yet to produce uranium.

Lauvergeon's lawyer shrugged off the court's rejection, saying Lauvergeon's decision to involve the court had led Areva to be more cooperative in giving information about the conditions under which the APIC report had been ordered.

"This legal action at least has led us to obtain most of the information about the order of the APIC report, which we had failed to obtain of Areva's own accord before," said Alexandre Merveille, lawyer at Versini-Campinchi & Associates.

Last week a Paris court told Areva it must sign a contract allowing Lauvergeon to receive her severance pay. The document needs the signature of the government, which is unlikely to do anything until the end of the presidential election campaign in May.

Areva will report its 2011 earnings on Friday. ($1 = 0.7476 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)