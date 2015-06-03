* Areva, EDF to work out details within one month

* Firms to study Areva's viability as nuclear fuel group (Adds union source, background)

By James Regan and Emmanuel Jarry

PARIS, June 3 The French government said on Wednesday it would recapitalise state-owned nuclear group Areva and approved power utility EDF's plan to take over Areva's nuclear reactor business.

Areva and EDF's design, project management and sales activities for new reactors will now be combined in a dedicated company, according to a statement issued by French President Francois Hollande's office.

EDF will become majority shareholder of the reactor business, with Areva keeping a strategic holding in a shareholder pact, the government said.

"This merger will allow for an ambitious export policy and the future renewal of France's nuclear power plants," the government said.

The statement followed an unusual top-level meeting between Hollande, Prime Minister Manuel Valls, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, Energy Minister Segolene Royal, Finance Minister Michel Sapin and Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron.

While the outcome was short on detail, it confirmed France's fundamental political will to bail out Areva and restructure the French nuclear industry.

France gets 75 percent of its electricity from 58 Areva-built reactors which are run by EDF, the world's single-biggest operator of nuclear plants.

Areva and EDF plan to finalise the details of the project within one month, the government added, saying: "The state will recapitalise Areva ... to the necessary level."

It gave no further detail, nor did it specify how much EDF will pay for the Areva reactor unit, which is booked at 2.7 billion euros in Areva's accounts and for which EDF is reported to have offered 2 billion euros.

The government has been pushing to find a solution to deep problems in the country's once-mighty nuclear sector. Hit by lower demand for nuclear energy after the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011, the French industry has suffered too from strategic errors and the rise of new competitors.

A union source told Reuters the government is considering putting Areva's entire reactor business into a joint venture majority-owned by EDF but with participation from Areva. Later, other partners could also join the joint venture.

The same source said the government has asked EDF and Areva to study the viability of Areva's remaining activities - uranium mining, nuclear fuel production and fuel recycling. They will also have to review contracts between the two, notably in the field of fuel reprocessing.

The source also said EDF would have to take responsibility in finding a solution for Areva's long-delayed reactor construction project in Finland over which Areva and its customer claim billions of damages from one another.

(Writing by James Regan and Geert De Clercq; Editing by David Evans and Chris Reese)