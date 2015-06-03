(Repeats to additional subscribers)
PARIS, June 3 The French government said on
Wednesday it would recapitalise state-owned nuclear group Areva
as it gave its backing for power company EDF's
plan to take over its nuclear reactor business.
Areva and EDF's design, project management and sales
activities for new reactors will now be combined in a dedicated
company, according to a statement issued by French President
Francois Hollande's office.
EDF will become majority shareholder of the reactor
business, with Areva keeping a strategic holding in a
shareholder pact, the government said.
"This merger will allow for an ambitious export policy and
the future renewal of France's nuclear power plants," the
government said.
Areva and EDF plan to finalise the details of the project
within one month, the government added, saying: "The state will
recapitalise Areva ... to the necessary level."
The government has been pushing to find a solution to deep
problems in the country's once-mighty nuclear sector. Hit by
lower demand for nuclear energy after the Fukushima disaster in
Japan in 2011, the French industry has suffered too from
strategic errors and the rise of new competitors.
Areva has lost money for four successive years.
Areva said last month that EDF, also state-controlled, had
made an indicative offer for its reactors business, which Les
Echos newspaper said was worth just over 2 billion euros.
EDF will increasingly become a nuclear and renewable energy
company, new chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy said at a
conference in Berlin on Monday. EDF's nuclear reactors produce
about three-quarters of France's power.
The statement from Hollande's office followed a meeting to
discuss Areva and EDF between the president and Prime Minister
Manuel Valls, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, Energy Minister
Segolene Royal, Finance Minister Michel Sapin and Economy
Minister Emmanuel Macron.
