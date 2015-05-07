(Adds detail about bids)

By Benjamin Mallet

PARIS May 7 Talks about French utility EDF buying nuclear group Areva's reactor business are being held up by disagreements about its value, two sources close to the talks said on Thursday.

The companies and the French government, which owns 87 percent of Areva and 85 percent of EDF, are discussing two scenarios.

The first is a takeover Areva's nuclear engineering arm. The second is a takeover of Areva's entire nuclear reactors business, which includes the engineering business.

Both sources said EDF had made a firm offer of 280 to 300 million euros for the engineering arm, which employs about 10,000 staff and which Areva values at 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion).

The second scenario would involve a complete takeover of Areva's nuclear reactor division, Areva NP, which employs about 17,000 people, of which 10,000 are in France.

The first source said the government favours a complete takeover, but valuations range from 2 to 3 billion euros, and while EDF is ready to make an offer, a more precise valuation is proving difficult to establish.

This is because Areva has not yet provided the necessary information about liabilities and contracts, the source said.

Under this scenario, the nuclear reactor arm would become a separate company which could take on work for clients other than EDF and open its capital to other partners, possible Chinese investors who could take a small minority stake.

Chinese state nuclear firm China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC) said on Wednesday it was open to all forms of an alliance Areva.

"A decision could be taken very quickly, but Areva is trying to win time, as it is struggling to accept that it would become Cogema again," the first source said.

Nuclear fuel cycle specialist Cogema merged with reactor builder Framatome (now Areva NP) to form Areva in 2001, creating an integrated nuclear group that mines uranium, produces and recycles nuclear fuel and builds and services reactors.

The second source said that some people within Areva feared that the company would be reduced "a spare-parts shop for a utility."

The management of Areva and EDF is set to meet with French President Francois Hollande, Prime Minister Manuel Valls and the economy and energy ministers in the coming days, the first source said. He said he expected the meeting would put pressure on Areva to discuss scenario two.

He also said EDF would not be liable for any charges relating to Areva's long-delayed EPR reactor in Olkiluoto, Finland, for which a French state guarantee could be considered.

Areva and EDF declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Additional reporting by Geert De Clercq and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Andrew Callus and Jane Merriman)