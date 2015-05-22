PARIS May 22 French power utility EDF has made an indicative offer for nuclear group Areva's reactors business, a spokesman for Areva said. Les Echos newspaper, citing sources, said the offer was worth just over two billion euros.

"We have duly received a letter with an indicative offer," an Areva spokesman told Reuters. He declined to comment on the price.

An EDF spokeswoman declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9088 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus and Geert De Clercq)