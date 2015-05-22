Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
PARIS May 22 French power utility EDF has made an indicative offer for nuclear group Areva's reactors business, a spokesman for Areva said. Les Echos newspaper, citing sources, said the offer was worth just over two billion euros.
"We have duly received a letter with an indicative offer," an Areva spokesman told Reuters. He declined to comment on the price.
An EDF spokeswoman declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9088 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus and Geert De Clercq)
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.