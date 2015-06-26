(Adds detail on offer price)
PARIS, June 26 French state-controlled utility
EDF is still months away from formulating a firm offer
for a majority stake in Areva's nuclear reactor unit,
a source familiar with the situation said.
On June 3, the French government approved EDF's plan to take
over Areva's nuclear reactor unit and gave the companies a month
to work out a deal.
The source said the two companies were talking but it was
highly unlikely a deal would be signed by early July.
"It will more likely be after summer," the source said.
Financial daily Les Echos said on Friday that, taking into
account due diligence on Areva's accounts and consultations with
unions, EDF was unlikely to present a firm offer before October.
EDF declined to comment. Areva could not immediately
comment.
EDF has not said how much it would pay for the unit, but
several sources say the power utility has put in a bid for 2
billion euros ($2.2 billion) for the reactor unit, which is
valued at 2.7 billion euros in Areva's books.
Areva chairman Philippe Varin said two weeks ago EDF should
improve its offer and Areva needed a cash injection of 6-7
billion euros as it would continue to burn cash until 2017 and
face several major bond repayments.
He also said relations between the two companies would have
to improve "radically" for them to reach a deal by the
government's deadline of early July.
Areva's nuclear reactor unit represents about half of its
revenue. Selling it means Areva would focus on its uranium
mining and nuclear fuel business.
($1 = 0.8949 euros)
