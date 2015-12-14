(Adds source comments)

PARIS Dec 14 Disagreements over valuation and charges related to a Finnish reactor project are likely to delay French utility EDF's acquisition of Areva's nuclear reactor business until next year, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

In late July, EDF agreed to buy 51 to 75 percent of the Areva NP reactor unit based on a value of 2.7 billion euros ($2.96 billion) for the entire division.

But the sources, confirming press reports, said EDF had revised that valuation down to 2.2 billion to 2.3 billion euros in recent months, and that the utility would make a firm offer for Areva NP early next year instead of in the last quarter of 2015 as originally planned.

EDF and Areva declined to comment.

One of the sources said there was a "substantial" disagreement between the two sides on the value of the unit and that the talks "remain very complicated".

"The disagreements are about the amount, but especially about Finland," another source said, adding that the French government prefers to clear the Finland issue with Areva before finalising the sale of Areva NP.

The EPR reactor Areva is building in Olkiluoto, Finland is years behind schedule and billions over budget and has led Areva and its Finnish customer Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) to claim billions of euros in damages from one another.

"For the customer it is important that there is a clearly specified and solvent counterpart, which is not the future Areva (without Areva NP), so in other words either EDF or the French state," one source said.

He added that EDF rules out taking on the Olkiluoto-related liabilities and that the French government needs to be careful to make sure any guarantees it provides are not considered illegal state aid.

Areva is 87 percent state-owned, EDF 84.5 percent.

The economy ministry declined to comment. Earlier this month, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said the government would decide on Areva's recapitalisation early next year.

Last month, Macron said he would head to Finland late this year or early next year to try and defuse the dispute between Areva and TVO.

Finnish utility TVO has a 2.6 billion euro ($2.8 bln) claim against the Areva-led EPR consortium at the International Chamber of Commerce's arbitration court. Areva-Siemens has a 3.4 billion euro counter-claim. ($1 = 0.9108 euros)