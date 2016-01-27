(Adds detail, president's office statement)
PARIS Jan 27 French nuclear group Areva said it
plans a 5 billion euro capital increase to restore its finances
and said it expects the planned takeover of its reactor arm by
fellow state-owned utility EDF to be finalised in 2017.
The French president's office said in a statement that the
state, as leading Areva shareholder with an 87 percent stake,
will take part in the operation and guarantee its success and
will invite minority shareholders to take part.
Terms of the recapitalization will be detailed when Areva
releases 2015 earnings on Feb. 25.
Areva and EDF also said in separate statements that the two
companies had agreed that EDF would buy Areva's reactor arm
based on a value of 2.5 billion euros for the entire unit, which
is less than the 2.7 billion agreed in July 2015 but is
adjustable based on the unit's financial performance.
EDF said the amount was likely to be adjusted upward or
downward depending on Areva's financial statements prepared on
the date of completion of the transaction, and could be adjusted
upwards with a possible price earn-out of up to 350 million
euros, subject to the reactor unit's achievement of certain
performance objectives measured after the closing date.
EDF confirmed it plans to buy between 51 and 75 percent of
Areva's reactor arm and said it would make a binding offer after
finalising arrangements to completely immunise EDF against costs
and risks related to Areva's Olkiluoto 3 (OL3) reactor project
in Finland.
The EPR reactor Areva is building in Finland is billions
over budget and years behind schedule and the object of an
arbitration suit in which Areva and its Finnish client TVO are
claiming billions from one another.
Areva, which will focus on uranium mining and nuclear fuel
following the sale, said plans to keep a strategic interest of
at least 15 percent in its former reactor operation.
Areva also said it will book a net loss for 2015 - its fifth
consecutive annual loss - due to provisions, in particular for a
restructuring announced in May 2015, costs for OL3 and
renewables contracts, higher costs for the Cigeo nuclear waste
disposal project, and an additional write-down of mining assets.
The firm also said that thanks to significant efforts in
cost reduction and cash management, net cash flow from operating
activities will improve to about -0.6 billion euros from an
earlier forecast of -0.9 billion.
($1 = 0.9204 euros)
