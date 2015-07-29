(Refiles to add source to headline; no change in text.)

PARIS, July 29 Bernard Fontana, the former chief executive of Swiss cement group Holcim, will take over the struggling nuclear group Areva's reactor unit once it comes under the wing of the state-controlled utility EDF , Le Figaro newspaper reported.

The 54 year-old Frenchman stepped down from his previous role earlier this month when Holcim completed its merger with its French counterpart, Lafarge, to create LafargeHolcim .

EDF and Areva have reached an agreement on the broad outline of a cooperation agreement between the two state-controlled companies, two sources said on Wednesday.

As ordered by the government, EDF will buy a majority stake in Areva's nuclear reactor business. One source said EDF had agreed to value the division at 2.7 billion euros ($2.96 billion) but did not know how big a stake EDF would buy.

Four consecutive years of losses have wiped out Areva's capital The company has a 1.25 billion-euro ($1.4 billion) bond to repay in September 2016 and another 900 million euros matures in October 2017.

